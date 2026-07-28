Eley Financial Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 2.1% of Eley Financial Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc's holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 170.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vertiv by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,991 shares of the company's stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 182,675 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 168,512 shares of the company's stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Family Manage LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $287.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $312.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.53. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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