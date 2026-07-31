Eley Financial Management Inc Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Eley Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,555 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000. United Rentals comprises 1.2% of Eley Financial Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $1,069.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,064.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $924.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.59 and a twelve month high of $1,177.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,270.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total transaction of $1,699,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,869,155.30. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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