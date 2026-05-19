Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is AMF Tjanstepension AB's 7th Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $498,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Article Title

Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Article Title

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Negative Sentiment: Competition in obesity treatment remains intense, with Citi data suggesting Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill still has a strong prescription lead over Lilly’s rival programs, which could temper near-term excitement around Lilly’s market share gains. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $988.76 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $940.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $999.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $931.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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