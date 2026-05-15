Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's 9th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,090 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,795 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $804,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,517,059,000 after buying an additional 937,204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after buying an additional 744,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $996.95. The firm has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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