Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Cohen Klingenstein LLC's 5th Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,058 shares of the company's stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $118,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,017.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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