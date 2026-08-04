Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,652 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Amundi boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,055,025 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,464,000 after acquiring an additional 454,549 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 10,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.3%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,122.32 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,044.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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