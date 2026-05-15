Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,517 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 207,869 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $632,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,517,059,000 after acquiring an additional 937,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after acquiring an additional 744,868 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

LLY stock opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $996.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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