Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of CX Institutional's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CX Institutional's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $42,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,122.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,044.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here