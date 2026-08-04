Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of CX Institutional's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CX Institutional's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $42,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of LLY opened at $1,122.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,044.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.
Key Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly plans to provide limited early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide before potential U.S. FDA approval. The next-generation therapy could strengthen Lilly’s leadership in the rapidly expanding obesity market, although early access does not guarantee regulatory approval. Eli Lilly to offer early access to next-gen obesity drug to some patients
- Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to olomorasib for previously treated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer carrying KRAS G12C mutations. The designation may accelerate development and regulatory review of Lilly’s investigational cancer treatment, expanding its pipeline beyond diabetes and obesity. Lilly’s olomorasib receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation
- Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains focused on strong demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound, which are expected to drive second-quarter revenue and earnings growth. Lilly’s recent results showed rapid year-over-year expansion, while several analysts maintain price targets above current trading levels. Will Mounjaro and Zepbound Drive Lilly’s Q2 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: LLY is approaching a major earnings catalyst. Market commentary points to potential upside if sales exceed expectations but also warns that the stock could experience a large move in either direction because strong growth expectations are already embedded in its valuation. Eli Lilly Could Swing Over $76 Billion in Value After Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation analyses suggest the stock may be priced above estimates of its cash-flow-based intrinsic value after rising more than 300% over five years. This raises the bar for earnings, guidance and future obesity-drug growth. Eli Lilly Stock Looks Below Fair Value on Cash Flow
- Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is attempting to regain momentum in the obesity-drug race, potentially increasing pricing and market-share pressure on Lilly. Separately, an executive’s recent open-market sale provides a modest negative sentiment signal, though it does not establish a change in company fundamentals. Obesity battle heats up as Novo competes with Lilly
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
See Also
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