Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,775 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $68,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $948.01 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $943.90 and a 200-day moving average of $990.90. The company has a market capitalization of $892.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. MarketScreener

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Motley Fool

Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Reuters

Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Benzinga

Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Zacks

Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. TipRanks

Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Eli Lilly’s valuation remains rich and that some investors see more upside in competitors, which can limit enthusiasm even when fundamentals are strong. Motley Fool

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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