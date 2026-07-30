Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $41,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,210.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,148.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,042.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Lilly pipeline article

Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Lilly AtaiBeckley acquisition article

The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Positive Sentiment: Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Lilly China R&D article

Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Week ahead earnings preview

Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates are mixed. Zacks says Lilly may lack the indicators typically associated with an earnings beat, while Erste Group reduced its FY2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33. That caution may be weighing on the stock ahead of results. Lilly earnings expectations

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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