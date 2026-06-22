Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 20.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $251,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,098.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,016.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,017.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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