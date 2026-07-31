Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maseco LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,155.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,043.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing expansion supports future demand. Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Lilly Boosts Diabetes and Obesity Capacity With $750 Million Deal

Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide reaches a late-stage clinical milestone. Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Lilly’s Retatrutide Trial Reaches Completion

Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Eli Lilly Is Acquiring AtaiBeckley for $2.8 Billion

Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reduced its 2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33, although the revised estimate remains above the broader consensus of $34.91. The adjustment may be weighing on sentiment while LLY trades at a premium valuation and near its 12-month high. Eli Lilly Analyst Estimate Update

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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