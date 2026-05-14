Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,914 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,014.93 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $955.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $939.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $995.67.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.
View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Key Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s new phase 3 obesity data suggest Foundayo and lower-dose Zepbound can preserve weight-loss results, strengthening confidence in its obesity franchise and future growth. Lilly's Foundayo and lower-dose Zepbound helped people maintain weight loss after switching from higher doses of injectable incretin therapy in two late-phase trials
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Lilly’s strategy to expand beyond tirzepatide with next-generation obesity drugs, including an oral pill and retatrutide, may reassure investors that the company is protecting its leadership position. Lilly Bets on Next-Generation Obesity Drugs to Stay Ahead
- Positive Sentiment: Additional long-term data for Omvoh in ulcerative colitis adds another proof point for Lilly’s non-obesity pipeline and supports the broader growth story. Eli Lilly’s Omvoh Data Extends Ulcerative Colitis Story And Valuation Appeal
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly is celebrating its 150th anniversary with various company, community, and leadership-profile stories, but these are mostly reputational and unlikely to move the stock much on their own. Lilly CEO David Ricks keeps eye on future while company celebrates history
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported Lilly launched its Alzheimer’s drug in India, a positive commercial development, but the immediate financial impact may be limited given the market’s focus on obesity growth. Eli Lilly launches Alzheimer's drug Donanemab in India
- Negative Sentiment: Rival GLP-1 developers and new obesity entrants, including Kailera Therapeutics, add competitive pressure and show that Lilly’s market will remain highly contested. This Weight-Loss Drug Challenger Could Follow Eli Lilly's Playbook: Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Lilly paused an obesity awareness campaign in India after regulatory notices could be a modest headwind, though it does not appear to be a major earnings issue. Eli Lilly pauses Indian obesity awareness campaign after regulatory notices: report
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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