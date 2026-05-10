Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Decreased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $149,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $948.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $892.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $943.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $990.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. MarketScreener

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Motley Fool

Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Reuters

Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Benzinga

Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Zacks

Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. TipRanks

Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Eli Lilly’s valuation remains rich and that some investors see more upside in competitors, which can limit enthusiasm even when fundamentals are strong. Motley Fool

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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