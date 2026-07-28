Elliott Investment Management L.P. Acquires 8,790,757 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,421,735 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,790,757 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 3.2% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $652,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here