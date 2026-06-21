EMC Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of EMC Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EMC Capital Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 910.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,216,494 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $864,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,472 shares in the last quarter. Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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