EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,004 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,714,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: EMCOR reported record quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up approximately 19.8% year over year and above the $4.71 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share rose to $9.06 from $6.72 a year earlier, beating estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. EMCOR Group Second Quarter 2026 Results

EMCOR reported record quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up approximately 19.8% year over year and above the $4.71 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share rose to $9.06 from $6.72 a year earlier, beating estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management now expects full-year EPS of $32.00 to $33.25, versus the roughly $29.31 analyst consensus, and revenue of $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion, compared with about $19.0 billion expected. The improved outlook is a major positive catalyst because it signals stronger demand and earnings visibility. EMCOR Raises 2026 Outlook

Management now expects full-year EPS of $32.00 to $33.25, versus the roughly $29.31 analyst consensus, and revenue of $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion, compared with about $19.0 billion expected. The improved outlook is a major positive catalyst because it signals stronger demand and earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based operating momentum: Reports highlighted growth across the business, margin improvement and a record backlog, supporting expectations for continued revenue growth. EMCOR’s reported 7.54% net margin and 35.19% return on equity also reinforce the company’s strong profitability profile. EME Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $801.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $802.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $564.92 and a 1 year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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