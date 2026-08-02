EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting EMCOR Group

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and major earnings beat: Second-quarter revenue rose nearly 20% year over year to a record $5.15 billion, while EPS of $9.06 exceeded the $7.23 consensus estimate and increased from $6.72 a year earlier. Broad-based growth and improved margins strengthened the results. EMCOR Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose nearly 20% year over year to a record $5.15 billion, while EPS of $9.06 exceeded the $7.23 consensus estimate and increased from $6.72 a year earlier. Broad-based growth and improved margins strengthened the results. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 outlook: EMCOR raised its full-year EPS guidance to $32.00–$33.25, well above the approximately $29.31 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $20.0–$20.5 billion versus expectations near $19.0 billion. EME Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

EMCOR raised its full-year EPS guidance to $32.00–$33.25, well above the approximately $29.31 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $20.0–$20.5 billion versus expectations near $19.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand and backlog support growth: Management highlighted strong demand from data-center construction, a record backlog and broad-based activity across the business, providing visibility into future revenue and helping drive the upgraded outlook. EME Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted strong demand from data-center construction, a record backlog and broad-based activity across the business, providing visibility into future revenue and helping drive the upgraded outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Acquisition strategy remains a potential catalyst: EMCOR is reportedly seeking additional acquisitions, which could expand capabilities and growth but also introduces integration and capital-allocation considerations. EMCOR Group Seeking Acquisitions

EMCOR is reportedly seeking additional acquisitions, which could expand capabilities and growth but also introduces integration and capital-allocation considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may limit near-term upside: The shares trade at roughly 27 times earnings after a substantial advance over the past year, increasing the market’s expectations and the risk of profit-taking despite the strong operating performance. EMCOR Valuation Attention

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $975.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $799.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.78. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $564.92 and a 1-year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 7.74%.The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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