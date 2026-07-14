Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 21,058 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,465 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 21,058 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.44% of Moelis & Company worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 416 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.46%.The business had revenue of $319.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Moelis & Company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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