Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 63,716 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 692.5% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after buying an additional 928,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,185,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $157,294,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,114,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $546,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0%

EMR stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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