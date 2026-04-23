Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $55,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Novem Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 26,526 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Michael Brady & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $142.68 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $100.69 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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