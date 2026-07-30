Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,941,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,302,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.56% of Emerson Electric worth $2,612,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 692.5% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,185,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $157,294,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,114,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $546,072,000 after buying an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE EMR opened at $145.81 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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