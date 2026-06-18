Eminence Capital LP Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,163,806 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises 3.1% of Eminence Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 4.34% of Graphic Packaging worth $192,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,512,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $295,616,000 after acquiring an additional 373,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,728,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $176,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,501,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $225,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,877,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,808,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $135,934,000 after buying an additional 4,992,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Graphic Packaging's payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

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Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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