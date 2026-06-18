Eminence Capital LP Sells 18,786 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Eminence Capital LP cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 18,786 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Eminence Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,276,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 262,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,764,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $462 from $400 and reiterated an outperform rating, citing improved margin expectations at Optum Health and signaling confidence in the company’s recovery efforts. Leerink Raises UnitedHealth PT

Leerink Partners raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated an rating, citing improved margin expectations at Optum Health and signaling confidence in the company’s recovery efforts. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has grown more constructive on UnitedHealth’s turnaround, with analysts pointing to better long-term profitability at its Optum Health unit as a reason the stock could recover further. UnitedHealth Stock Gets a Target Price Increase

Wall Street commentary has grown more constructive on UnitedHealth’s turnaround, with analysts pointing to better long-term profitability at its Optum Health unit as a reason the stock could recover further. Neutral Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that hedge funds have continued to buy UnitedHealth, suggesting institutional interest remains solid, though this is not a direct catalyst by itself. Hedge Funds Bought UnitedHealth

Separate coverage noted that hedge funds have continued to buy UnitedHealth, suggesting institutional interest remains solid, though this is not a direct catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: One investor-letter item said Sustainable Growth Advisers sold its stake in UNH, but the article provided limited detail on the reason, so the stock impact is unclear. SGA Sold UnitedHealth Stake

One investor-letter item said Sustainable Growth Advisers sold its stake in UNH, but the article provided limited detail on the reason, so the stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst note, UNH also traded lower than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that investors are still cautious about the pace and durability of the turnaround. UnitedHealth Fell More Than Broader Market

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $399.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $362.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here