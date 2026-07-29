Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 23,825 Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Salesforce logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Empire Financial Management acquired 23,825 Salesforce shares valued at approximately $4.45 million, making Salesforce 1.0% of its portfolio. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 80.43% of the stock.
  • Salesforce exceeded quarterly expectations with adjusted earnings of $3.88 per share versus the $3.13 consensus and revenue of $11.13 billion, up 13.3% year over year. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.44, equivalent to a 1.0% annual yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $249.51, although several firms recently lowered targets or downgraded the stock amid concerns about valuations and the pace of AI-driven revenue growth.
  • Five stocks we like better than Salesforce.

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,825 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of CRM opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Salesforce Right Now?

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Under $1 while the market panics
Under $1 while the market panics
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines