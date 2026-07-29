Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,615 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $95.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canada’s government appears poised to scrap an entertainment levy affecting companies including Netflix, potentially removing a regulatory cost and easing tensions with U.S. officials and Hollywood studios. Netflix Tax Will Soon Be Scrapped, Canada Hints in Court Filing

Canada’s government appears poised to scrap an entertainment levy affecting companies including Netflix, potentially removing a regulatory cost and easing tensions with U.S. officials and Hollywood studios. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators view the roughly 25% decline from recent levels—and more than 40% drop from the highs—as excessive, arguing that Netflix is now valued more attractively relative to its history. They cite strong profitability, share buybacks, advertising growth and potential AI-related advantages as reasons the stock could recover. Netflix Is Betting Billions That AI Will Strengthen Its Business

Several analysts and commentators view the roughly 25% decline from recent levels—and more than 40% drop from the highs—as excessive, arguing that Netflix is now valued more attractively relative to its history. They cite strong profitability, share buybacks, advertising growth and potential AI-related advantages as reasons the stock could recover. Positive Sentiment: Options activity and investor commentary indicate that bullish traders are still positioning for a rebound after the earnings-driven decline, suggesting the selloff has attracted dip buyers. Call Traders Aren't Giving Up on Netflix Stock

Options activity and investor commentary indicate that bullish traders are still positioning for a rebound after the earnings-driven decline, suggesting the selloff has attracted dip buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Former LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he regrets selling his early Netflix investment too soon. The comments reinforce Netflix’s long-term wealth-creation history but are unlikely to affect near-term fundamentals. Bernard Arnault Regrets Selling His Early Netflix Stake

Former LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he regrets selling his early Netflix investment too soon. The comments reinforce Netflix’s long-term wealth-creation history but are unlikely to affect near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The primary overhang remains disappointing third-quarter guidance, which overshadowed an otherwise solid second-quarter report and contributed to the sharp post-earnings selloff. Analysts also caution that Netflix has fewer obvious avenues to accelerate earnings growth.

The primary overhang remains disappointing third-quarter guidance, which overshadowed an otherwise solid second-quarter report and contributed to the sharp post-earnings selloff. Analysts also caution that Netflix has fewer obvious avenues to accelerate earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Altimetry argues Netflix may still not be cheap because its valuation assumes sustained high profitability and continued growth despite intensifying competition from Disney, Paramount Skydance, YouTube, short-form video and AI-generated content. 3 Stocks Standing Out and 2 Losing Momentum

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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