Employees Provident Fund Board Takes $47.01 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 306,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $47,005,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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