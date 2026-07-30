Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 138,306 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,017 shares of the technology retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 40.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,997 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 155.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,568 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 97,688 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,584 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BBY opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 2.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore boosted their target price on Best Buy from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $38,086,642.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,930,586 shares in the company, valued at $832,036,206.32. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,784 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $131,659.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,294. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,002,134 shares of company stock worth $77,283,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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