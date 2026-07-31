Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,789 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 697 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $773.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE CW opened at $716.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $745.86 and a 200-day moving average of $710.81. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.91 and a 1-year high of $808.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

See Also

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