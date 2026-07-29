Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 29,552 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 132.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,891 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $25,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $511.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $548.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $516.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.40. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $548.67.

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About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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