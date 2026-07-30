Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 70,884 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,523 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.55% of NetScout Systems worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 207,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,284 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 64.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Weiss Ratings cut NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered NetScout Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

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Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,450. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. NetScout Systems's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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