Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Carter's, Inc. $CRI

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,908 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Carter's as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter's by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter's by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carter's by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,279 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Carter's by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 775 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter's by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Carter's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carter's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carter’s reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share , substantially above analyst estimates of approximately $0.02–$0.06 and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Carter's Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Carter’s reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , substantially above analyst estimates of approximately $0.02–$0.06 and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 5.2% year over year to $615.5 million , exceeding the roughly $605.7 million consensus estimate. Management also said adjusted operating profit rose 54% and that results exceeded its prior outlook. Carter's Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenue increased 5.2% year over year to , exceeding the roughly $605.7 million consensus estimate. Management also said adjusted operating profit rose 54% and that results exceeded its prior outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was maintained or updated at approximately $3.0 billion , broadly in line with consensus. The available guidance report did not provide a comparable full-year EPS figure. Carter's Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was maintained or updated at approximately , broadly in line with consensus. The available guidance report did not provide a comparable full-year EPS figure. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $750 million fell well below the analyst consensus of $797 million. The shortfall creates concern about near-term sales momentum despite the strong second-quarter performance. Carter's Q2 Sales and Guidance

Carter's Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CRI stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $615.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.68 million. Carter's had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter's, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Carter's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carter's from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Carter's from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carter's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Carter's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.17.

View Our Latest Report on CRI

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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