Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,868 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $324.50.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock opened at $275.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a one year low of $259.01 and a one year high of $381.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.35 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

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