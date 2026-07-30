Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 57,416 Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,416 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $13,118,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 10.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,692 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,973 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $205,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 18,132.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.
More Five Below News
Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Growth characteristics support the investment case. Zacks cited Five Below’s strong expected growth and other business attributes as reasons growth investors may consider the stock, potentially reinforcing bullish sentiment. Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Five Below (FIVE) Now
- Positive Sentiment: Value positioning may help Five Below withstand softer consumer sentiment. A Zacks comparison identified FIVE as a retail buy candidate because of its brand strength, value pricing, omnichannel reach and growth prospects. Consumer Confidence Drops: Why These 4 Retail Stocks Are Still a Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Store expansion remains a catalyst. A new Five Below location is planned for Central Mall, supporting the company’s strategy of expanding its physical footprint and increasing potential sales reach. A Five Below discount store is coming to Central Mall
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership increased. Arrowstreet Capital added 4,711 shares, increasing its reported position by 1.9% in the first quarter. The purchase is a modest positive signal of institutional confidence, though it is based on an earlier filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 4,711 Shares of Five Below, Inc.
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent product coverage highlights customer appeal but is not a major financial catalyst. Articles showcasing inexpensive home, storage and lifestyle products may reinforce Five Below’s value proposition, but they do not provide material updates on revenue or earnings. Five Below's vintage-style lamp
- Negative Sentiment: Falling consumer confidence is the main risk. If households reduce discretionary spending, Five Below could face pressure on traffic, comparable-store sales and margins despite its low-price model. The stock’s positive outlook therefore depends on continued execution and growth.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Five Below from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Five Below to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FIVE
Five Below Stock Up 0.7%
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $209.49 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day moving average is $209.79.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five Below Profile
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Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.
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