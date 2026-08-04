Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 96,717 Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liquidia as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Liquidia by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. Liquidia Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 318,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $16,017,995.39. Following the sale, the director owned 1,870,042 shares in the company, valued at $93,932,209.66. This represents a 14.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $12,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 716,311 shares in the company, valued at $45,779,436.01. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,175,754 shares of company stock valued at $143,922,108 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $129.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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