Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,498 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in US Foods were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $105.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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