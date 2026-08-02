Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,559,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4,683.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,566,831 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387,721 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 787.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,196,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $173,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,364,993 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,802,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company's stock.

More Enbridge News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Enbridge second-quarter results and guidance

Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Enbridge analyst estimates

Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded ENB from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Raymond James downgrade

Raymond James downgraded from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Mainline expansion postponement

Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court found that an Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land. Although the company received additional time to reroute the line, it faces potential relocation costs and recalculated damages. Wisconsin pipeline trespass ruling

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The company has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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