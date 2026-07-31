Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 4,229.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,043 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Omnicell worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Omnicell by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $25,625,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $16,351,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $20,805,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $9,783,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Omnicell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $312 million, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.12 a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.94, above the $0.48 consensus estimate. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $312 million, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.12 a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.94, above the $0.48 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 earnings outlook was raised. Omnicell now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. The company also cited demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

Omnicell now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. The company also cited demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls. Neutral Sentiment: Financial flexibility improved. Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. It also received $15 million in refunds related to previously paid IEEPA tariffs.

Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. It also received $15 million in refunds related to previously paid IEEPA tariffs. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance fell short of expectations. Management forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million versus the $312.6 million consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.43 included the consensus estimate only at the top end. The cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock is declining despite the Q2 beat. Omnicell Q2 CY2026: Beats on Revenue but Stock Drops on Weak Guidance

Management forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million versus the $312.6 million consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.43 included the consensus estimate only at the top end. The cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock is declining despite the Q2 beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may add pressure. Recent disclosed activity showed company insiders selling shares, with no reported insider purchases over the past six months.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Stock Down 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $312.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. Omnicell's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Get Our Latest Report on OMCL

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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