Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,430 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,787 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,211,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $8,227,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BR opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $164.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.83 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

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