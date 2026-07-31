Empowered Funds LLC Buys 170,047 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 550.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 170,047 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Key Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.1%

SWKS opened at $62.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 117.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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