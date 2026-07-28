Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,511 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $48,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,728.50 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $655.96 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,833.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,577.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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