Empowered Funds LLC Buys 24,282 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 213.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1%

DG stock opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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