Empowered Funds LLC Buys 467,750 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711,580 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 467,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ADT worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ADT by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,763 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,637,287 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,826 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 70,923 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 28.2% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 46.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at ADT

In related news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 36,450 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $513,958.44. This trade represents a 95.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

Trending Headlines about ADT

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.312 billion, ahead of forecasts near $1.30 billion. Revenue increased 2% year over year, primarily because of stronger security installation and product sales. ADT Beats Q2 CY2026 Sales Expectations

ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.312 billion, ahead of forecasts near $1.30 billion. Revenue increased 2% year over year, primarily because of stronger security installation and product sales. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and shareholder returns were major catalysts. Operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million through buybacks and dividends during the first half, including $478 million of share repurchases in the quarter. ADT Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million through buybacks and dividends during the first half, including $478 million of share repurchases in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: ADT raised its full-year outlook. Management now expects approximately 30% growth in 2026 adjusted free cash flow, about 2% revenue growth and roughly 2% adjusted EPS growth. The company is also scaling the ADT+ platform and launching ADT Blu, a self-installed product intended to expand its customer base and distribution channels. ADT Free Cash Flow Outlook and ADT Blu Update

Management now expects approximately 30% growth in 2026 adjusted free cash flow, about 2% revenue growth and roughly 2% adjusted EPS growth. The company is also scaling the ADT+ platform and launching ADT Blu, a self-installed product intended to expand its customer base and distribution channels. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend supports ADT’s income appeal, but the payout was not described as an increase.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend supports ADT’s income appeal, but the payout was not described as an increase. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and customer trends were mixed. GAAP income from continuing operations fell 8%, adjusted income declined 6%, recurring monthly revenue decreased 1% to $360 million, and gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%. A consumer report alleging a disputed five-year contract extension and an allegedly unauthorized signature could add reputational and customer-retention pressure. Consumer Dispute Involving ADT Security Contract

ADT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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