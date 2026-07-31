Empowered Funds LLC Buys 55,005 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 469.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,724 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,773,000 after buying an additional 4,751,034 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $579,922,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15,976.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,511,144 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $236,665,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $165,976,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 15.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $210.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.61 per share , above the $1.53 analyst consensus and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion , also exceeding estimates. Improved pricing, market-share gains and Lean AI productivity initiatives supported profitability. Reuters: CH Robinson's quarterly profit beats view on improved pricing

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , above the $1.53 analyst consensus and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.3% year over year to , also exceeding estimates. Improved pricing, market-share gains and Lean AI productivity initiatives supported profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly net income increased to approximately $186.8 million from $152.5 million, reinforcing the benefits of stronger freight pricing and operating improvements. C.H. Robinson Profit Rises as Higher Prices Boost Revenue

Quarterly net income increased to approximately from $152.5 million, reinforcing the benefits of stronger freight pricing and operating improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens maintained an Overweight rating but lowered its price target from $225 to $215. TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird also issued more cautious forecasts, indicating that analysts may expect a slower pace of improvement despite the quarterly beat. Benzinga analyst update

Stephens maintained an rating but lowered its price target from $225 to $215. TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird also issued more cautious forecasts, indicating that analysts may expect a slower pace of improvement despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline reflects concerns that CHRW remains expensive relative to its earnings outlook. A valuation review characterized the shares as still overvalued, while the selloff occurred on unusually heavy trading volume. GuruFocus valuation analysis

The stock’s decline reflects concerns that CHRW remains expensive relative to its earnings outlook. A valuation review characterized the shares as still overvalued, while the selloff occurred on unusually heavy trading volume. Negative Sentiment: Although earnings improved, weaker cash flow, planned 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million and an ongoing legal appeal process add uncertainty. These issues may have outweighed the earnings beat and raised questions about the durability of margin gains. C.H. Robinson capex and legal update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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