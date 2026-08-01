Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,399 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 136.0% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of TT opened at $455.78 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $470.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $505.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Trane Technologies's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Key Trane Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. TT's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed but still imply upside. Citigroup lowered its target from $570 to $566 while maintaining a Buy rating. RBC cut its target from $501 to $496 and assigned a Sector Perform rating. The reductions may temper enthusiasm, but both targets remain above the cited share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price objective on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $570.00 to $566.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

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