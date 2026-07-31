Empowered Funds LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 2,858.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,125 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 279,353 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of YETI worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE YETI opened at $49.65 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Further Reading

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