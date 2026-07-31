Empowered Funds LLC Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,585 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 181,598 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.26% of Corporacion America Airports worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 328.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 49.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 68,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company's stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAAP

Corporacion America Airports Price Performance

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company's core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

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