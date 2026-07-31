Empowered Funds LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,573 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.13. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.24. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

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