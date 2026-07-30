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Empowered Funds LLC Has $15.66 Million Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
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Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,633,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,592,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,465,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,003,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $932,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,972 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,199.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $868,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 56,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,961,000 after purchasing an additional 609,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $642.98.

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 4.5%

DE opened at $611.20 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $588.92 and its 200 day moving average is $579.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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