Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,934 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,772 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Advance Auto Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

Further Reading

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